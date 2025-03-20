Chappell Roan is getting the job done with bus rides in Nashville

By Andrea Dresdale

Chappell Roan doesn't need no pickup truck revvin' loud to pick you up -- but she'll pick you up in a bus Thursday if you happen to live in Nashville.

Chappell Roan-themed bus, sponsored by Amazon Music, is offering free rides around Music City to fans who sign up for any of the slots available from 4 p.m. CT to 8 p.m. CT. The bus features photos of Chappell in her "private detective" persona — one of several she adopted to promote her new single, "The Giver."

"I know where you live. Certified private detective. I get the job done!" reads the artwork on the bus, along with an invitation to call the number she set up several weeks ago to promote the single: 620-HOT-TO-GO.

"Co-hosted by some of your favorite local drag queens, join in for an evening of riding around the city in classic Chappell Roan style," reads the website. "As always, expect a few surprises along the way."

You must be 18 or older to participate.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

