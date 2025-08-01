Chappell Roan takes fans on a ride with 'The Subway'

Chappell Roan has already had quite the ride with "The Subway," her new song out now.

The singer reflects on the journey in an Instagram post Friday, writing, "I'm very proud of this song & what a journey she has been on."

“I first played it at gov ball when I was painted green as lady liberty and in the past have played new songs live to feel them out,” she continues. “Obviously not knowing this really chaotic year would follow the performance, it didn’t really leave me the time to build the world the song deserved. But finally we are here.”

Chappell adds that she “def ripped my hair out trying to figure out the puzzle of how this song should feel musically and visually and emotionally,” but that it “was worth it to make sure everything was absolutely right.”

And speaking of "ripping her hair out," Chappell also released the music video for the song, where she sports Rapunzel-length red hair. The visual has her haunted by a green-haired girl who got away as she moves through various New York City scenes.

