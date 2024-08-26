Chappell Roan thanks fans for listening, says she just wants to "throw parties for gay people onstage"

After Chappell Roan went off on Instagram about her frustration with some of her more aggressive fans, she then posted an Instagram Story thanking people for hearing her out.

"Thank you for reading how I feel," she said "Thank you for listening. I've just said my piece. Now you know how I feel." She went on to say, "I want to throw f****** parties for gay people onstage. Like, that's my favorite part of this. And I want people to feel safe at my shows and feel like a community. I want to feel that way, too. I love you. And love is not transactional. And I think you know that. ... Thank you for understanding."

Chappell initially posted a lengthy message on Instagram, writing, "I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it. ... I don't agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time or attention to people I do not know, do not trust or who creep me out—just because they're expressing admiration."

She condemned "predatory behavior (disguised as 'superfan' behavior) that has become normalized because of the way women who are well-known have been treated in the past."

She then underlined the following sentence: "Please stop touching me. Please stop being weird to my family and friends."

She stated, "And please—don't call me Kayleigh. ... I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life."

