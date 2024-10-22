Chappell Roan producer Dan Nigro gives details on 'Midwest Princess' follow-up

Following up a breakthrough album like The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess is no easy task, but Chappell Roan's musical collaborator Dan Nigro says they've already made a pretty good start on her next release.

Speaking to The New York Times, Nigro says he and Chappell started working on a new album in July, and so far they have five new tracks. One is "The Subway," which Chappell's been performing in concert, and another is what Nigro calls "a fun, up-tempo country song" with a fiddle, which he describes as "a new version of Chappell."

Nigro says they've also recorded "a couple of ballads and a mid-tempo rock song." But what you won't hear are any songs where Chappell sings about the darker side of fame — a topic she's spoken out about multiple times.

Nigro says "that hasn’t come up in any songs. We’re still writing from a really fun place. We’ll see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Chappell is more than happy to keep working with the guy with whom she created "Pink Pony Club."

"Dan always believed in me," Chappell tells the Times in an email. "He has been there from the beginning, and brought me into realizing what makes me feel good to perform, what makes me feel good to sing, to write about. Because he believed in bringing that part of myself to life, I started to believe in it, too."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.