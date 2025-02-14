Chappell Roan celebrates 'Pink Pony Club' anniversary: 'Scared the hell out of me'

After Chappell Roan performed "Pink Pony Club" at the Grammy Awards, the song rose to a new peak of #18 on the Billboard Hot 100 — just in time to mark the sixth anniversary of Chappell writing it.

Chappell wrote on Instagram Friday, "6 years ago pink pony club was born. We wrote it in 2 days (very fast bc most songs take me literally years to finish. ) it was quite confusing because I had never written a song like it. Where did it come from? I swear to god it was spiritual, it had to be."

She continued, referring to the song, "Thank you for lifting her up all these years. Thank god I wrote a song that scared the hell out of me, she had my back the whole time, still to this very day. Welcome to the pink pony club where boys and girls can all be queens every single day b****."

"this is so corny but literally follow your wicked dreams," she concluded.

Chappell originally released "Pink Pony Club" in April 2020, then included it on her 2023 album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

