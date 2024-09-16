Chappell Roan compares fame to an "abusive ex-husband"

By now, you probably know a little bit about how Chappell Roan feels about her sudden rise to fame. But if you don't, she makes it very clear in her new interview with the U.K. magazine The Face.

Chappell made headlines several weeks ago by posting messages on her socials asking fans to stop harassing her and her family. Now she tells The Face, "I feel like fame is just abusive. The vibe of this – stalking, talking s*** online, [people who] won't leave you alone, yelling at you in public – is the vibe of an abusive ex-husband. That's what it feels like. I didn't know it would feel this bad."

After describing an incident in which she was verbally abused by some men in an airport, which led her to run crying to the bathroom, Chappell tells The Face she texted Lorde for advice in that moment.

"She sent me a list of things I should do [in that situation]," Chappell says. ​"Literally wrote down eight things she wished someone would have told her when she was going through it. And she went through f****** hell. She was a baby!"

These experiences have led her to wish for failure. When the subject of Grammy Awards comes up, she tells The Face, "I'm kind of hoping I don't win, because then everyone will get off my a**: ​'See guys, we did it and we didn't win, bye'! I won't have to do this again!"

Still, she's determined to make her career "sustainable."

"That's my biggest goal right now," she says. "The ambition is: how do I not hate myself, my job, my life, and do this? Because right now, it’s not working. I’m just scrambling to try to feel healthy.”

