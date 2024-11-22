Charli XCX to embark on US arena tour in 2025

Courtesy Live Nation
By Mary Pat Thompson

Charli XCX is going to be bumpin' that in arenas all over the U.S. in 2025.

The singer announced Friday that she will embark on the Brat 2025 Arena Tour in the new year. The headlining outing begins on April 22 in Austin, Texas, and will take her to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Rosemont, Illinois, before it ends with shows in Brooklyn, New York, on April 30 and May 1.

"BRAT 2025 ARENA TOUR LFG! sign up for presale access by monday at 10am et at https://livemu.sc/charlixcx. see you sooooonnnnn angels," Charli wrote on Instagram.

Early access to tickets is available to fans who register for the artist presale, which begins on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale will begin the same day at 2 p.m. local time.

