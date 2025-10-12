Charli XCX is Role Model's 'Sally' on 'Saturday Night Live'

Role Model performs with special guest Charli XCX on 'Saturday Night Live,' Oct. 11, 2025  (Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

Charli XCX popped up in an unexpected place on Saturday night: onstage at SNL with Role Model.

During performances of his hit "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out," it's become a tradition for a woman -- sometimes a fan, sometimes a famous woman -- to join Role Model onstage and dance during the part of the song that begins, "Here we go again/ I'm falling headfirst/ Ankles hit the two-step/ Sally makes my head hurt."

The singer, born Tucker Pillsbury, performed the song on a set that looked like a barn, and when he yelled out, "Where's my Sally tonight?", the barn doors opened to reveal Charli, wearing shades, a miniskirt and a t-shirt with the logo of the legendary New York City club Max's Kansas City -- possibly a reference to the title of Role Model's album Kansas Anymore.

As Tucker continued to sing, "Heard it through the grapevine she can be a diva/ Cold like Minnesota, hotter than a fever," Charli began dancing around, and then really got into it, whipping her hair, taking off her shades and putting them on Tucker before throwing a kiss and exiting the stage.

Tucker also performed his song "Some Protector" on the show.

Next week, Sabrina Carpenter will be the host and musical guest on the show.

