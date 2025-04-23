Charli XCX, Lola Young nominated for 2025 Ivors

Charli XCX, Lola Young and RAYE are among the nominees for the 2025 Ivors, which honor the best in British and Irish songwriting.

Charli's Brat is up for best album, along with Lola's This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway. Both Lola's "Messy" and RAYE's "Genesis" will compete for the prize of best song musically and lyrically. Lola is also up for the rising star award.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” and Myles Smith's "Stargazing" are nominated in the most performed work category.

The 2025 Ivors take place May 22 in London. For more info, visit IvorsAcademy.com.

