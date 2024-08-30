Charli XCX to star in Gregg Araki's new film 'I Want Your Sex'

By Mary Pat Thompson

There's a brat heading to the big screen.

Charli XCX has been cast in director Gregg Araki's upcoming film, I Want Your Sex.

She joins already announced leads Olivia Wilde and Copper Hoffman in the film, which has been described as a descent into a world of "sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder."

The movie follows Elliot, played by Hoffman, who lands a job working for renowned artist Erika Tracy, played by Wilde.

"His fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her sexual muse. But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder," the film's official synopsis reads.

While Charli's character is unknown, the synopsis promises the film will feature outrageous characters and a sense of humor that upends "expectations in a way that will both shock and delight!”

This marks Charli's second major film role. The singer will make her acting debut in Faces of Death, a remake of the classic horror film from the '70s. It does not yet have a release date.

