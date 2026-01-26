Charli XCX thanks Sundance for three film premieres: 'I love movies'

Charli XCX attends 'The Moment' Premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Charli XCX was the belle of the Sundance Film Festival ball this year, appearing in three different films that premiered during the iconic event.

Along with her own movie The Moment, which has her playing a heightened version of herself, Charli appears in the film The Gallerist as an art world influencer and in the movie I Want Your Sex as the pre-med student girlfriend of the main character.

Alongside a carousel of photos from her weekend in Park City, Utah, Charli wrote, "sundance 2026!!!!! that was funnnnn ...i feel so incredibly grateful to have been a part of 3 films at this festival, each helmed by a director with a potent vision: cathy yan, aidan zamiri and gregg araki i love you so much!!!! im so proud of what we each made together!!"

She said of her three movies, "i love these films with all my heart!!!!!! thank you @sundanceorg for championing these f****** fabulous filmmakers. i love movies."

In February, Charli's soundtrack for the new film Wuthering Heights will be released.

