Charlie Puth's new song isn't about what you think it's about

Charlie Puth used the video for his song "Changes" to announce that he and his wife Brooke Puth are expecting their first child. And while that's certainly a big change in the couple's life, that's not really what the song itself is about -- if you look at the lyrics.

While appearing on ABC News Live, Charlie was asked what inspired the song. While he mentioned marrying Brooke -- they tied the knot last year -- and becoming a dad, he was quick to add, "But it didn't start out like that."

"It's actually about, if you listen to the lyrics and the chorus, it's about the, kind of, amicable breakup of a friendship," Charlie explained.

And it's true: In the song, Charlie sings about missing someone and the sound of their voice. In the chorus, he sings, "I can feel the distance, space and time has made everything different ... Everything has changed and I don't know why."

"It just shows you that people are just, like, listening to one part of the song: 'There's been some changes' and the rest is 'la la las,'" he said.

However, he allowed that the song could be about whatever you want it to be.

"It's one size fits all really. I mean, there's a lot of layers to changes [in general] and I realized the song could be about many changes," he noted. "It doesn't have to be just about that."

"Changes" is from Charlie's upcoming album Whatever's Clever, which is due out March 6, right around the time that the baby is due.

