Check out Selena Gomez's bachelorette party photos

Her bestie Taylor Swift just got engaged, but Selena Gomez has moved onto the next step in her marital journey: the bachelorette party.

Selena posted a slew of photos and video from the girls' get-together, which People reports took place in Cabo San Lucas. Selena's seen wearing a veil embroidered with "bride to be" and sitting below a bunch of mylar balloons that spell out "Mrs. Levin," which will be her married name, should she choose to change it. Her fiancé Benny Blanco's birth name is Benjamin Levin.

There's also a photo of a bed with the word "BRIDE" spelled out in balloons over it and pictures of the balloon-filled room.

Selena and her pals are also seen laughing and enjoying time on a boat, dancing around, having dinner and hitting the beach in video set to Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream."

A few weeks ago, Benny posted photos on his Instagram Story of his bachelor celebration, which took place at Resorts World in Las Vegas, and seemed to involve mostly eating and going to the spa.

The couple, who got engaged in December 2024, haven't made their wedding date public.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.