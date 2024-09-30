Chris Martin confirms Coldplay's plan to make 12th album band's final record

By Josh Johnson

Back in 2021, Chris Martin told NME that Coldplay's 12th studio album will be the band's final record. Three years later, Martin is sticking by that plan.

"We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that's real," Martin says in a new interview with The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1. "Promise, promise."

"Having that limit means that the quality control is so high right now," Martin continues. "For a song to make it, it's almost impossible, which is great. And so where we could be kind of coasting, we're trying to improve."

Coldplay's next album, Moon Music, will mark their 10th studio effort. It's due out Friday and includes the lead single "feelslikeimfallinginlove."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!