Coldplay announces livestream of headlining Glastonbury set

Coldplay has announced a global livestream of their upcoming headlining set at England's famed Glastonbury festival.

You can watch the performance Saturday starting at 4:45 p.m. ET via BBC.com. You'll also be able to watch an archived stream for 10 days following the live premiere.

Glastonbury 2024 takes place June 26-30, and also features headliners Dua Lipa and SZA.

Coldplay, meanwhile, just premiered a new song, "feelslikeimfallinginlove." It's the lead single off their upcoming album, Moon Music, due out Oct. 4.

