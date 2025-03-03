Crestview 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Crestview, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 82 °F on Saturday, while the low is 38 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 3
- High of 68 °F, low of 38 °F (32% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Light breeze (6 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:10 AM, sunset at 5:46 PM
Tuesday, March 4
- High of 71 °F, low of 48 °F (80% humidity)
- Overcast with a 97% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (22 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:09 AM, sunset at 5:46 PM
Wednesday, March 5
- High of 70 °F, low of 50 °F (36% humidity)
- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (12 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (24 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:08 AM, sunset at 5:47 PM
Thursday, March 6
- High of 62 °F, low of 42 °F (34% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:06 AM, sunset at 5:48 PM
- First quarter moon
Friday, March 7
- High of 67 °F, low of 44 °F (46% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:05 AM, sunset at 5:49 PM
Saturday, March 8
- High of 82 °F, low of 62 °F (37% humidity)
- Mostly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (4 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:04 AM, sunset at 5:49 PM
Sunday, March 9
- High of 66 °F, low of 48 °F (49% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:03 AM, sunset at 5:50 PM