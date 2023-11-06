'Dancing with the Stars' announces Taylor Swift-themed night

Our wildest dreams are coming true: Dancing with the Stars is doing a Taylor Swift-themed night.

The six remaining couples of season 32 will fearlessly perform routines set to Swift's songs in the November 21 episode, so fill in that blank space on your calendar now, because you know all too well this will be epic.

Mandy Moore, the lead choreographer for Swift's Eras Tour and a DWTS regular, will join judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough on the panel as a special guest judge for the evening.

The dance style and the Swift song each couple will be dancing to will be revealed at a later date.

The eight remaining couples currently left competing for the Mirrorball Trophy are:

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

Dancing with the Stars airs live Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, streaming the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.