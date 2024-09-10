The Darkness' Justin Hawkins responds to video of Taylor Swift singing "I Believe in a Thing Called Love"

The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins has shared a response to the video of Taylor Swift singing along to "I Believe in a Thing Called Love."

The pop superstar was filmed rocking out to the English rockers' 2003 hit alongside her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, while attending the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

In a post to TikTok, Hawkins says, "It was a really heartwarming moment for me."

"My little girl can't wait to tell her friends at school," he continues. "So, thanks Taylor, thanks Travis, thanks everybody who enjoys tennis, that's a really lovely start to the day. Nice one, guys!"

Hawkins also shares that he attended one of Swift's Eras Tour shows in Zurich, Switzerland, with his family. Not only did he enjoy the concert from the VIP section, he also received a letter from Swift in which she writes, "I'm a massive fan of yours and think 'I Believe in a Thing called Love' is one of the greatest songs of all time."

"I was just dad of the year," Hawkins says of the experience. "Maybe dad of the century."

