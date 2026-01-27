David Archuleta sets book tour for memoir 'Devout,' announces companion EP

David Archuleta has a busy February ahead of him.

His new memoir, Devout, will officially arrive Feb. 17, along with a three-song EP of music inspired by the themes in the book. The only way to get the EP is through the purchase of the audiobook on the publisher's website, but David has released a teaser of one of the songs, "Old and Young." He says the song is about "the state of limbo you feel you're in after going through a big life change."

To promote the book, David will do a seven-city tour starting Feb. 17 in New York City. Each stop includes either a Q&A or meet and greet and a book signing. He'll also hit Boston, Chicago, St. Louis, Austin and Salt Lake City before finishing in LA on Feb. 25. At that event, the Q&A will be led by Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, who, like David, has walked away from the Mormon church.

In Devout, David shares his own struggle as a closeted Mormon, as well as the "emotional abuse" he says he experienced from his domineering father. It also covers his time on American Idol, his tour with Demi Lovato, the two-year mission he served in South America and his decision to break with the Mormon church to live authentically.

David says in a statement, "A lot of people who saw teenage David on TV thought they knew me. In Devout, I share that there was a lot more going on behind the scenes than many realized—with me, with my family, and with the show."

He adds, "This is a story about finding courage within yourself during your absolute darkest moment to persevere and become who you truly are.”

