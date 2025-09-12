Demi Lovato drops new single & video, says she's already working on her next album

By Andrea Dresdale

Demi Lovato hasn't told us the title or release date of her new album yet, but she's already on to the next.

Demi has released a new single from the upcoming dance-pop album, "Here All Night," along with a choreography-heavy video. Appearing on Trish Paytas' Just Trish Podcast, Demi shared, "I'm so inspired creatively right now that I'm already back in the studio. I'm not taking a break."

"Like, I'm so inspired and hungry for more music, because I feel like I tapped into something that feels really good and I want to chase that."

Of "Here All Night," Demi says in a statement that it's "a breakup song I wrote by channeling a character, and it was so freeing to step into someone else's story." On the podcast, she explained she had to do that because she's a newlywed.

"That was a part of this album that was a little challenging for me, was, 'How do I write songs about breakups when I just got married?'" Demi told Paytas. "Let me just channel someone that just went through a breakup ... like, I'm going to almost play a character while writing that day."

"It was a new experience for me because ... writing was always a cathartic or therapeutic experience for me," she said. "And this time I'm like, 'You know what? I'm going to write a song about a breakup today. And it's not necessarily true, but I don't care. Someone's going to relate to it.' I get to try on different hats and play different characters and it's so fun."

