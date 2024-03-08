Demi Lovato lands role in new drama 'Tow,' guest stars on Slash's new blues album

Demi Lovato has done a lot of acting in her career, but she's never taken on a dramatic role in a film -- until now.

Deadline reports that Demi, along with Rose Byrne and The Holdovers breakout star Dominic Sessa, will star in new movie called Tow. It's based on the true story of Amanda Ogle, a homeless woman from Seattle who reclaimed her life -- and her car -- after receiving a tow bill for nearly $22,000. Ogle is one of the film's executive producers.

It's not clear what role Demi will play in the film.

In other Demi news, Guns N' Roses guitar hero Slash has revealed the details of her contribution to his upcoming solo album, Orgy of the Damned, which features guest vocalists singing blues classics. You might recall that last year, Slash said Demi recorded a song for the record after he played guitar on her rock remake of "Sorry Not Sorry" for her album Revamped.

On the album, Demi sings a version of the iconic 1972 #1 hit by The Temptations, "Papa Was a Rolling Stone." Other guest vocalists on the record include AC/DC's Brian Johnson, The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson, ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons and country star Chris Stapleton.

Orgy of the Damned is out May 17.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.