Demi Lovato launches new dance-pop era with 'Fast'

Daniel Sachon
By Andrea Tuccillo
Demi Lovato is going full speed into her new era.

The singer released her new dance-pop song "Fast" on Friday, along with a music video. It's the first taste of Demi's upcoming ninth studio album, which will be her first project since her foray into rock and punk-pop with 2022's Holy Fvck.

In the video, Demi struts down a dark and busy city street as she sings over a pulsating dance beat, “I wanna go fast/ I wanna hard/ I wanna anywhere, anywhere you are.” The further she walks, the more wild the scene becomes, with burning cars, clowns and people running around in their underwear -- but Demi remains unfazed.

Her husband Jordan Lutes, who she married on May 25, was a supportive husband, posting a clip of the video on his Instagram Story and writing, "video of the year song of the year obsessed with u so proud of u @ddlovato." Demi reposted it on her own Story.

Demi’s ninth album is expected later this year.

