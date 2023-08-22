Demi Lovato, Måneskin, Karol G and Stray Kids announced as first MTV VMA performers

The first batch of performers for the 2023 MTV VMAs has been announced.

Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and K-pop stars Stray Kids will all take the stage at the ceremony, which will air live from New Jersey's Prudential Center on September 12th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

This will mark Demi's first VMA performance in six years, and it comes just a few days before the release of her album REVAMPED. She's nominated in two categories: Best Pop and Video for Good.

Karol G, who's up for three Moon Persons this year, is making her VMA performance debut, as are Stray Kids. The K-pop group will give the U.S. broadcast premiere of their song "S-CLASS."

Måneskin performed on the VMAs last year and won Best Alternative. This year, the Italian rockers will give the world premiere performance of their new single "HONEY (ARE YOU COMING?)," which is due September 1. Additionally, they're nominated for Best Rock.

As previously reported, Taylor Swift leads all VMA nominees with eight nods, followed by SZA with six and Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith with five each. Voting is open through September 1 at vote.mtv.com.

