Demi Lovato says she's "definitely" ready to say yes to the dress

Demi Lovato got engaged to her boyfriend, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, in December, and she's already planning for her big day.

Speaking to People, Demi says she has a "clear vision" for what she wants to wear on her wedding day and has "definitely" started dress shopping.

"I've been thinking about it and saving them to my Pinterest profile," Lovato tells People of potential dresses. "Doing all the things."

Regarding the actual day, she shares, "I'm in the stages of planning and very excited about it." She also says she's using Pinterest "for all of it," noting that their mood boards have been very helpful.

Demi and Jordan met in January 2022 when they started working on music together. In August of that year, they went public with their relationship.

