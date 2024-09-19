Did Jack Antonoff drop a hint about unreleased Taylor Swift music?

Taylor Swift's producer Jack Antonoff has shared a series of photos of his studio, and now there's speculation that within that Instagram post is a hint about Taylor's upcoming music.

In the photo dump, posted Sept. 18, Jack shows his setup at New York's Electric Lady Studios, as well as photos of himself working with Sabrina Carpenter and Paramore's Hayley Williams. But the photo that caught the attention of the website HotNewHipHop.com is one that shows producer Sounwave in Jack's studio with Taylor. Of the 10 he posted, it's the only photo that has a date on it: 12/21/23.

Why does this matter? Taylor's current album, The Tortured Poets Department, came out in April and Sounwave is not credited on it. The most recent Taylor album he worked on was 2022's Midnights: He co-produced "Karma" and "Lavender Haze."

So, the theory goes, if Taylor was working with Sounwave in December 2023, it was too late for Midnights, and since he's not on Tortured Poets, it must be some other music that they're working on together — music that, so far, has not been released.

Taylor hasn't announced any new music, though fans are convinced Reputation (Taylor's Version) is just around the corner. We'll just have to stay tuned and see if Taylor announces anything when her Eras Tour resumes in October.

