Doja Cat drops new single "Paint the Town Red"

Nearly two months after the release of her song "Attention," Doja Cat is back with her brand new single "Paint the Town Red."

The Grammy-winner released the captivating track on Friday, August 4, with the equally as captivating visuals to match.

In the music video, Doja begins by starting a record machine that's spinning her record before plucking her eye out. As the eye rolls off of the table, the scene changes to show her in the sky standing atop a mystical, horned, flying creature as the track's beat and opening lines drop.

"B****, I said what I said / I’d rather be famous instead / I let all that get to my head / I don’t care I paint the town red,” she raps.

"Paint the Town Red" is just the latest from Doja, who is gearing up to release her fourth studio album. While she has not shared the official name of the project yet, she has shared two options -- Hellmouth and First of All. The official release date has not yet been announced.

"Paint the Town Red" is available on all platforms.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

