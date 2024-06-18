Doja Cat to headline 2024 Global Citizen Festival

If you're attending the 2024 Global Citizen Festival, you "Need to Know" that Doja Cat will be onstage. She'll be headlining the New York event on Sept. 28 alongside Post Malone, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro.

"It's been a few years since I was last on the Global Citizen Festival stage in Paris, and I'm excited to join forces with Global Citizen once again in Central Park this September to drive as much action as we can to make the world a better place," Doja said, per Billboard. "We all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty and stand up for equity. I'm looking forward to being part of this major evening of positive change."

Hosted by Hugh Jackman, the festival will go down on the Great Lawn in Central Park. UN Messenger of Peace Jane Goodall and Coldplay's Chris Martin will also make appearances, with other talent to be announced at a later date.

Tickets to the Global Citizen Festival are now available, but fans also have the option of earning free tickets by calling "on world and corporate leaders for urgent action to Defeat Poverty, Defend the Planet and Demand Equity," per the website.

Defeat Poverty calls on G7 countries to support anti-poverty programs around the world; Defeat the Planet seeks to raise $1 billion to protect the Amazon rainforest; and Demand Equity hopes to help the poor gain access to healthy foods, health care and education.

