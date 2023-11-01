Doja Cat kicks off first headlining arena tour with Halloween show

Doja Cat gave fans a Halloween to remember as she kicked off her first headlining arena tour Tuesday night with a sold-out show in San Francisco, California.



The Scarlet Tour supports her most recent album, Scarlet, and Doja performed old and new hits for the Chase Center crowd. The set list included "What You Mean," "Attention," "Get Into It (Yuh)," "Kiss Me More," "Agora Hills" and her current hit, "Paint the Town Red."



Doechii was Doja's opening act, performing her own hits "What It Is" and "Persuasive."



The tour continues Thursday night at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. It'll hit major cities like Las Vegas, Austin, Miami, Brooklyn and Toronto before wrapping December 13 in Chicago.

