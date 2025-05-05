Doja Cat offers 'Crack' for download, debuts new song 'Jealous Type' in new Marc Jacobs campaign

There are not one but two new Doja Cat tracks to check out this week.

One, "Crack," was originally recorded for her 2023 album, Scarlet, but didn't make the final cut. However, fans have been asking for it since she previewed it on an Instagram Live in 2022. She's finally made it available on her website as a free download for a limited time.

Meanwhile, Doja stars in the new Marc Jacobs ad for the brand's pre-fall 2025 campaign, Staycation. You can hear 30 seconds of a new song, "Jealous Type," which will be featured on her upcoming album, Vie. In the ad, Doja hangs out on a fire escape, sunbathes at a construction site, has a spa moment at a bus stop and gets wet in the spray from a fire hydrant.

"Being on vacation isn't about where you go," she says in a statement. "It's about how you show up — whether you're just enjoying the city or soaking up the sun at the beach. This Marc Jacobs campaign is about living life and serving looks. It couldn't be a more perfect stage to preview my new music, where retro glam meets a little soul."

Speaking to ELLE about using "Jealous Type" in the campaign, Doja said, "It's very sexy, the feeling of it visually. What we were doing was just quite girly. I think it's very catered to the inner girl, the young girl. I think the song matches it really well because it feels quite pop."

Vie doesn't have a release date, but in April Doja posted what seemed to be a track list for the project.

