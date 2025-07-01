Doja Cat reveals details about new 'pop-driven' album, 'Vie'

Doja Cat is spilling the details on her new album in a cover story for V Magazine.

The singer reveals the album called Vie – which means "life" in French – will be out this fall. She calls it an '80s-inspired "pop-driven project," on which she both sings and raps about "love, romance and sex."

"I think right now, you hear a lot of songs about breakups, and a lot of songs about how we're just kind of sick of men," she tells the mag. "I have a song like that on this album. But the thing is, there are so many ways to talk about that feeling — like, ugh, men."

She continues, “This album is very much about love in a way that reflects how I want it to be in the future — my hope, my hopefulness. What I hope it could be.”

Doja's last album, Scarlet, came out in 2023 and debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.