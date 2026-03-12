'Don't Cha' wish The Pussycat Dolls would reunite for a tour? Well, they have

Loosen up your "Buttons" — and your wallet — because The Pussycat Dolls have reformed for a world tour.

Three of the original six Dolls — Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts — are involved in the PCD Forever tour, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of the group's debut album, PCD. That album featured their hits "Don't Cha," "Buttons," "Beep" and "Stickwitu."

The tour kicks off June 5 in Palm Desert, California, and will travel through North America through Aug. 1. It's scheduled to wrap up Oct. 13 in London. Lil' Kim and Mya will be part of the lineup in North America; in the U.K. and Europe, it'll just be Lil' Kim.

You can sign up now at Ticketmaster to participate in the artist presale, which starts March 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers can participate in a presale starting March 18 at 3 p.m. local time. The general onsale date is March 20 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. Visit PCDForever.com for all details.

In addition to the tour announcement, the trio has dropped a new single called "Club Song," their first new recording since 2019. It was co-written by Nicole, who is now a Tony-winning Broadway actress.

The group's first two albums, PCD and Doll Domination, will be also reissued May 8 across multiple formats. They're available for preorder now.

