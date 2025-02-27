Dove Cameron and Damiano David are open about their romance because 'it's so beautiful to be in love'

Dove Cameron and Damiano David confirmed their relationship in February 2024, and for Dove, it was the first time she'd been public with a relationship since 2021. She tells People she and the Måneskin singer discussed how public they wanted to be "early on" in their relationship, adding, "It's a weird thing that you have to talk about."

"He was like, 'If someone in high school, or who's a lawyer, nurse or working at a coffee shop can post a picture of their partner and share the normal, beautiful parts of their lives, why should it be different for us?'" she notes. And Dove, who stepped away from the spotlight in 2023, agreed, telling People, "I had done so much growing on my own, just in terms of being okay with who I was at this point in my life and feeling more like I could come back in the public eye."

And when fans found out that they were together, Dove says they felt, "Why not be a little more normal about this? It's a beautiful thing. It's so beautiful to be in love."

Dove just released a new single called "Too Much," while Damiano's latest track, "Next Summer," is coming out Thursday night. It's the third track from his debut solo album; the video will arrive on Friday.

