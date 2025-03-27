Dua Lipa celebrating fifth anniversary of 'Future Nostalgia' with new duet version of 'Physical'

When Dua Lipa performed in Melbourne, Australia, on March 22, she brought Australian singer Troye Sivan — who she once opened for — onstage to join her for a duet. Now she's celebrating the fifth anniversary of her album Future Nostalgia by releasing a duet with Troye.

Future Nostalgia came out March 27, 2020 — during the COVID-19 pandemic — and inspired countless kitchen dance parties. Dua wrote on Instagram Thursday, "5 YEARS OF FUTURE NOSTALGIA ~ doesn't even feel real!!!! Thank you for the memories that I have to last me a lifetime ~ keeping me dancing all around the world."

"grateful beyond words and thanking my lucky stars every day for music and the power that it has over me and the ability it has had time and time again to connect us all no matter where we are on this floating rock!!!!" she adds.

"To celebrate this massive milestone in my life i'm sharing a version of 'Physical' that @troyesivan and I worked on together years ago," she concluded. "It always felt like it needed an occasion and this feels like it's the perfect time. OUT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT."

"Physical" was the second single released from Future Nostalgia, but it wasn't nearly as successful as the album's other hits: "Break My Heart," "Don't Start Now" and "Levitating." "Levitating" became the longest-charting Billboard Hot 100 hit by a female artist. Worldwide, the album has racked up more than 22 billion streams and sold more than 4 million copies.

Dua is also releasing a three-LP vinyl anniversary edition of Future Nostalgia, which includes 11 tracks from the original album, as well as the deluxe Moonlight Edition and the remix album Club Future Nostalgia.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.