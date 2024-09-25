Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, Jelly Roll & more to present, perform at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

A huge array of artists have been tapped to present and perform at this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

This year's inductees include Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest. The recipients of the Musical Excellence Award include Dionne Warwick, the late Jimmy Buffett and hitmaking Motown songwriter Normal Whitfield.

Among the presenters and performers: Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, Jelly Roll, "Boo'd Up" singer Ella Mai and rap legends Busta Rhymes, Dr. Dre, Chuck D, Method Man and The Roots. Also on the bill are country stars Keith Urban and Kenny Chesney and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members James Taylor, Slash of Guns n' Roses, The Who's Roger Daltrey and Sammy Hagar.

The 2024 Induction Ceremony will stream live coast to coast on Disney+ Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. ET, and will be available to rewatch following the ceremony. On Jan. 1, 2025, ABC will air 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring performance highlights. It'll be available the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

