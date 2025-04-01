Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter content nominated for 29th annual Webby Awards

Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and Sabrina Carpenter are among the stars whose online content has been nominated for the 29th annual Webby Awards, which celebrate excellence on the internet.

Gaga's video for "Abracadabra" and Dua's video for "Illusion" are both nominated in the music video, general video & film category, as are the videos for "Von dutch" by Charli XCX and "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar.

Sabrina is nominated in the best individual performance, performance & craft category for her duet with Christina Aguilera on "What a Girl Wants" during Christina's Spotify Anniversaries LIVE special highlighting the 25th anniversary of her debut album. That entire show is also nominated, in the category of music, general video & film.

In that same category, Gracie Abrams is nominated for The Secret of Us (Short Film), which she made as part of Vevo's Extended Play series. In the variety and reality category, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are nominated for a video they did in which they "break down" their viral "holding space" interview.

Benson Boone's socials are nominated in the category of celeb social channels, and Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty is nominated for its social accounts. Kelly Clarkson's talk show is nominated in the category of social presence — daytime TV show/film.

You can vote for the Webby Awards in the People's Voice categories; winners will also be selected by a special panel. The awards will be presented May 12 during a New York City ceremony hosted by Ilana Glazer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.