Dua Lipa launches Service95 Book Club Instagram account and Spotify podcast

Dua Lipa is taking her love of reading to the next level.

On the two-year anniversary of the launch of her Service95 Book Club, Dua announced on her Instagram Story that she's creating a podcast version of the author interviews that she conducts as part of the club.

Plus, there's a new @Service95BookClub Instagram account, on which Dua announced that the new podcast will be available on Spotify starting June 10.

Speaking to Deadline about the new deal, Dua says, "For me, one of the best things about reading is getting to chat with my friends about the book that's just blown my mind. But surely the ultimate fantasy would be to have the author in the room there with us, answering all our questions about the incredible world they've created."

"Well, I get to live out my fantasy with the Service95 Book Club podcast, where in each episode I share a book I love and I'm joined by the author themselves," she adds. "As someone who really is obsessed by books, it's a dream come true."

Dua also told Deadline which three books she'll be focusing on this summer: This House of Grief by Helen Garner, Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Fearless & Free by Josephine Baker.

