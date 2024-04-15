Dua Lipa named one of TIME100's most influential people in the world

Dua Lipa has been named as one of TIME100's most influential people in the world for 2024.



The singer graces one of the issue's covers, and in the accompanying interview discusses her new album, Radical Optimism, her recently-established media and management company Radical22 and the importance of her Albanian heritage, among other things.



Of her upcoming album, Dua says that as a whole, the record is "more mature" than what she's done in the past.



"I'm definitely not the same person I was when I wrote my first album," she says. "I've evolved and learned so much… taking it as it comes, not seeing anything as bad or something as a setback. That involves a lot of growing and understanding myself, knowing my worth, whether it be in business, love, or friendship."



She says she was dreaming of her third album even while making her first and considers manifesting a big part of her success.

"Since I was very little, I've jotted down things I dreamt for myself…I've always planned ahead," Dua says. "Although surprises arise that I evaluate in the moment, there's always a long-term goal … Subconsciously, you just work towards them. Nothing's ever too big."

The full 2024 TIME100 list comes out Wednesday, April 17.

