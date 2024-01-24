Dua Lipa to perform on 2024 BRIT Awards, RAYE sets new record with nominations

Dua Lipa is the first artist confirmed to perform at the 2024 BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys. She also has several nominations, including Artist of the Year, Best Pop Act and Song of the Year for "Dance the Night."

Meanwhile, "Escapism" singer RAYE has set a new record: She received seven nods, more than any one artist in a single year. Her nods include Artist of the Year, Best Pop Act, Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

"I am completely floored to be recognized seven times this year," RAYE said in a statement, adding, "I am currently a mess of overwhelming emotions and confusion as to how this even happened, to be honest.”

She added, "A year and a half ago … as far as the industry was concerned, I was down and out. Never in my wildest dreams would I think like trying again would mean seven BRIT nominations."

Other nominees for Song of the Year include Ed Sheeran's "Eyes Closed," Lewis Capaldi's "Wish You the Best," PinkPantheress' "Boy's a liar" and Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding's "Miracle."

In the International Artist of the Year category, nominees include Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and Taylor Swift. As for International Song of the Year, nods went to Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?," Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red," Miley's "Flowers," Olivia's "vampire," Noah Kahan's "Stick Season," Meghan Trainor's "Made You Look," Rema's "Calm Down," Tate McRae's "greedy," SZA's "Kill Bill" and Tyla's "Water."

The BRIT Awards take place Saturday, March 2, in London and will air on Britain's ITV1. There's no word yet on U.S. streaming plans.

