Dua Lipa reacts to complaints her music isn't personal enough

Dua Lipa has spoken many times about what has inspired her music, but it appears people still want more.

On CBS' 60 Minutes on Sunday, interviewer Anderson Cooper told Dua, "I saw some writers who've said that in your songs — they don't have a sense of who you are. You're not pouring out your innermost fears and desires and wants."

Her response to that? That's the whole idea.

"Yeah. It's something that I just naturally hold back. Some people are just so ... ruthless with their own private life that they decide to put it all out in a song, because they know that it's gonna attract people's attention," she said.

While Dua didn't give any examples, there certainly are a number of pop musicians you could name whose lyrics are constantly dissected by fans in an attempt to find out who and what they're singing about.

She went on to say, "For me, it was always important to make music that people really loved. Not because I was putting someone out on blast, or not because I'm doing it for the clickbait at maybe someone else's expense."

In addition to not singing about her private life, Dua doesn't talk about it, either. She's currently dating British actor Callum Turner, but while they're often seen out and about together, she hasn't mentioned him in an interview or appeared on a red carpet with him.

