Dua Lipa releasing live album to go with CBS special 'An Evening with Dua Lipa'

Dua Lipa is releasing a live album that documents her upcoming CBS concert special, An Evening with Dua Lipa.

Set to air Dec. 15, the concert was recorded at London's famed Royal Albert Hall and features Dua performing the songs from her album Radical Optimism with a 53-piece orchestra, 14-person choir and a seven-piece band. It also includes interviews with Dua talking about her life and career.

The album, due Dec. 6, features Dua's reimagined versions of hits like "Houdini," "Training Season," "Dance the Night," "Levitating" and her collaboration with Elton John, "Cold Heart," featuring a surprise appearance by Elton.

Dua says in a statement, "For the longest time, I've had this idea to reimagine my music with an orchestra, and when I was making Radical Optimism, I was constantly thinking about the live element and how these songs would transform on stage, so when The Royal Albert Hall show came up, it presented itself as the perfect opportunity to not only reconstruct these songs, but also celebrate them in such a beautiful and intimate way."

"The experience was entirely thrilling and equally rewarding. It was a dream come true, and something I’ll always take with me," she adds.

Here's the track list for Dua Lipa: Live from the Royal Albert Hall:

Act 1

"Overture" (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

"End Of An Era" (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

"Houdini" (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

"Training Season" (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

"These Walls" (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

"Whatcha Doing" (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

"French Exit" (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

"Illusion" (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

"Falling Forever" (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

"Anything For Love" (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

"Maria" (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

"Happy For You" (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

Act 2

"Love Again" (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

"Pretty Please" (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

"Levitating" (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

"Sunshine" (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

"Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

"Be The One" (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

"Dance The Night" (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

"Don't Start Now" (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

In other Dua news, The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for

young LGBTQ+ people, has named her Mental Health Champion of the Year in honor of her "tireless commitment to mental health advocacy, breaking stigma, and fostering candid conversations online and offline."

