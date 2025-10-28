Dua Lipa tops mag's annual 'Rich List' of wealthiest 30-and-under UK & Ireland stars

Dua Lipa has levitated to the top of Heat magazine's annual list of the richest celebrities in the U.K. and Ireland who are 30 and under.

Dua, who turned 30 this year, tops the list with an estimated fortune of $171 million. According to the mag, Dua's fortune comes from her Radical Optimism world tour, her brand partnerships with Porsche and Versace, her acting roles, and her Service95 podcast and book club.

Dua's fortune dwarfs that of the star who's #2 on the list, Tom Holland: He's "only" worth $47 million. Lewis Capaldi is #3 on the list with a fortune of $46 million.

Heat has also named the richest young international stars, with Kylie Jenner coming in at #1 with a fortune of $717 million, followed by Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber's wife, at #2 with $296 million. The magazine's figures were compiled before Hailey sold her Rhode Beauty line to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion. Billie Eilish is #3 with a fortune of $106 million.

And because anyone who has that much money should be charitable, the mag has also recognized its top five "most giving stars." Elton John is #1, donating to or raising just under $36 million for charity last year. Harry Styles is #2 with just under $7 million. Ed Sheeran is #4 with $2.6 million.

