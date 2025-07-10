The easiest types of business credit cards to get approved for

Ramp reports that business credit cards are available for varied credit scores, including secured and corporate options for easier approval.

Need quick financing for your business? While secured cards offer one pathway, other alternatives exist for those with fair credit scores, including corporate cards with flexible requirements.

Ramp reviews business credit card options accessible without excellent credit or, in some cases, without a personal guarantee requirement.

Let's explore these card types in detail to help you determine which option best suits your business type and current credit situation.

What are the easiest business credit cards to get approved for?

If you have good or excellent personal credit or if you have an established business with a good business credit score, most business credit cards should be fairly easy to get approved for. However, if your personal credit score is less than stellar, you still have some options:

Secured business credit cards : You can typically get a secured business credit card no matter your personal credit score. This type of business credit card requires an initial deposit that acts as your credit limit. Secured business credit cards are a great way to help you build credit as you pursue some of the more attractive business credit cards.

: You can typically get a secured business credit card no matter your personal credit score. This type of business credit card requires an initial deposit that acts as your credit limit. Secured business credit cards are a great way to help you build credit as you pursue some of the more attractive business credit cards. Fair-credit business credit cards : A fair credit score is generally around 580–669 in the FICO range or 601–660 for VantageScore. You can find business credit cards for fair credit, though your options are more limited, and they typically don't offer competitive rewards or rates.

: A fair credit score is generally around 580–669 in the FICO range or 601–660 for VantageScore. You can find business credit cards for fair credit, though your options are more limited, and they typically don't offer competitive rewards or rates. Corporate credit cards: Most corporate cards don't require a credit check or personal guarantee. Instead, they rely on factors like your business revenue or cash on hand, and you can typically apply with your Employer Identification Number (EIN) only. However, these cards usually aren't available to sole proprietorships or partnerships.

What businesses of every size should look for in a credit card

Not all business credit cards are created equal, and what works for a startup won't necessarily benefit an enterprise. Here’s an overview of the key features to look for based on your company's size and its unique needs.

Small business owners

When you're building a small business, accessible credit is key. The right card establishes your financial credibility while supporting your day-to-day operations.

What to look for:

Cards with minimal or no personal credit requirements that approve based on your business revenue. These business credit cards don't report to personal credit bureaus, protecting your personal credit while giving you the business financing you need.

Secured card options that have clear paths to upgrade to unsecured cards. The best secured cards report to business credit bureaus and automatically review your account for upgrades.

Low or no annual fees to keep costs down as you grow. Business credit cards with no annual fee give you essential credit without adding extra expenses to your new business.

Simple, flat-rate rewards structures so you don't have to track complex categories. Straightforward cashback business credit cards let you maximize returns without spending time optimizing rewards.

Startups

As a startup, you need financing that's as flexible as you are. The right credit card gives you room to grow while helping you manage unpredictable cash flow.

What to look for:

Cards with 0% introductory APR periods of at least 9-12 months for your initial investments. This interest-free time helps you manage cash flow during your critical early growth phase.

Built-in expense management software that connects with your accounting platforms. These tools automate categorization and reporting, saving your finance team valuable time.

Virtual card capabilities for short-term projects and controlled vendor spending. Virtual cards boost security while letting you control exactly where company money is spent.

Higher credit limits based on cash in the bank rather than your business credit history. Revenue-based underwriting gives fast-growing startups the financing capacity they need, even with a limited track record.

Mid-size companies

As a mid-size business, you need card solutions that can scale with you. Look for cards with custom controls and reporting features, plus integration capabilities.

What to look for:

Comprehensive expense management platforms with customizable policies and approval workflows. These systems automatically enforce your policies while giving you real-time visibility into spending across the company.

with customizable policies and approval workflows. These systems automatically enforce your policies while giving you real-time visibility into spending across the company. Employee card programs with individual spending limits and category restrictions. Customizable controls let you empower your team while keeping spending in check.

with individual spending limits and category restrictions. Customizable controls let you empower your team while keeping spending in check. Advanced reporting and analytics to identify spending patterns and savings opportunities. Data-driven insights help you optimize vendor relationships and spot potential consolidation opportunities.

to identify spending patterns and savings opportunities. Data-driven insights help you optimize vendor relationships and spot potential consolidation opportunities. Integration capabilities with your accounting software, ERP systems, and business checking account. Seamless data flow eliminates manual reconciliation and keeps your financial systems accurate.

Enterprise companies

Enterprise organizations need sophisticated card programs built around control, security, and integration with existing systems. The ideal enterprise card solution works as a comprehensive spend management platform.

What to look for:

Enterprise-grade spend management systems with department-level dashboards and controls. These platforms give you centralized oversight and decentralized administration to manage complex organizational structures.

with department-level dashboards and controls. These platforms give you centralized oversight and decentralized administration to manage complex organizational structures. Advanced fraud protection features, including real-time monitoring and customizable alerts, and sophisticated security measures protect you against increasingly advanced financial threats that target larger organizations.

security measures protect you against increasingly advanced financial threats that target larger organizations. API access and developer tools for custom integration with your proprietary systems. Open APIs enable seamless connection with your enterprise financial infrastructure and custom reporting solutions.

for custom integration with your proprietary systems. Open APIs enable seamless connection with your enterprise financial infrastructure and custom reporting solutions. Dedicated account management with customized service level agreements. Look for enterprise-level support that offers strategic guidance to help you get the most out of your program.

The right business credit card is an essential tool in your financial toolkit. Whether you're an entrepreneur just starting out or an enterprise with complex needs, there's a card out there that will help you reach your goals. Focus on the features that matter most for your business size and stage, and you'll be well on your way to growth.

How your business credit score affects approval

Your business credit score is one of the key factors that lenders may consider when evaluating your application. Most traditional business credit cards require a good to excellent personal credit score, but some secured or corporate cards rely more on business financials, like revenue or cash flow.

If you're just starting out or have limited credit history, more accessible options like secured cards and business credit cards with no personal guarantee can help you build a business credit profile over time. Regular use and on-time payments will gradually improve your business credit score, opening up better credit opportunities in the future.

How to increase your chances of getting approved for a business credit card

Your chances of getting approved for a business credit card rely heavily on your personal credit score and your business’s cash flow. If you’re concerned about whether you’ll qualify for the card you want, here are some tips to help increase your chances of getting approved:

Check your credit reports : Review your personal and business credit reports and dispute any errors or incorrect information. Pay down your existing balances as much as possible, and avoid new hard inquiries before applying for your chosen card.

: Review your personal and business credit reports and dispute any errors or incorrect information. Pay down your existing balances as much as possible, and avoid new hard inquiries before applying for your chosen card. Start with a secured credit card : You can usually get a secured business credit card even with bad personal credit. Although you'll need to put down a deposit, these cards can help you build credit and put you in a better position to get approved on future applications.

: You can usually get a secured business credit card even with bad personal credit. Although you'll need to put down a deposit, these cards can help you build credit and put you in a better position to get approved on future applications. Build your business credit: An established business credit report can help increase your approval odds and get you a higher credit limit. Once you set up your business entity and get an EIN, there are some simple steps you can take to build business credit, including getting a DUNS number and opening a business bank account.

Once you're approved, make sure you use your business credit card the right way. Responsible use of your card over time is the best way to build credit and increase your chances of getting approved for the best business credit cards.

This story was produced by Ramp and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.