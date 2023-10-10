Economics professor says Taylor Swift's Eras Tour could have the economic impact of 55 Super Bowls

Ever since the Eras Tour launched, we've been hearing about how all the spending in and around each Taylor Swift concert can boost local economies. Now an economist is predicting that Taylor Swift-driven spending could equal the economic impact of 55 Super Bowls.

Ed Tiryakian, an associate professor of corporate finance and business economics at Duke University, tells The Messenger that a single Taylor Swift concert has the economic impact of one Super Bowl. That includes not only spending by locals who attend, but also spending by out-of-town or out-of-country fans who travel to the shows, plus spending by people who traveled with those fans but didn't actually attend the show.

Taylor's about to embark on the international leg of the tour, followed by more North American dates. Tiryakian believes that if those shows see the same level of spending we've seen at the U.S. dates, the total global impact from the Eras Tour could be anywhere from $55 billion to $80 billion, while the direct impact from the U.S. shows alone would be equal to 55 or 60 Super Bowls.

And speaking of the Super Bowl, Tiryakian suggests the so-called "Taylor economy" will continue to have an impact on another sector of the economy: professional sports. Since Taylor has been linked to Travis Kelce, both football viewership and merchandise sales have soared.

As Tiryakian puts it, "She just dropped a golden goose into the NFL’s lap. It’s like they won the lottery."

