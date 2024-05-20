Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles are among the UK's richest "40 under 40"

Ed Sheeran, Adele and Harry Styles are among the 40 richest people in the U.K. who are under the age of 40, according to The Sunday Times' annual Rich List.

Ed Sheeran is the highest-ranked musician on the paper's 40 under 40 list: He's #10 overall, with an estimated net worth of $432 million. He earned $79 million alone from the first half of his ongoing Mathematics tour, which launched last year.

Harry Styles is next on the list at #17, with an estimated net worth of $222 million. He raked it in from touring stadiums all over the world, starring in movies and releasing chart-topping albums.

Adele comes in at #19, with $216 million in net worth. Unlike other artists, she doesn't have a side hustle in clothing or cosmetics: that money's all from album sales and performing live.

The final artist on the 40 under 40 list is Dua Lipa, who's in at #29 with a net worth of $114 million, thanks to album sales, her involvement in the hit Barbie soundtrack and her burgeoning acting career. She's also an ambassador for a few well-known brands and has starred in the campaigns for a number of others, all of which adds up.

The richest person under 40 in the U.K. is a guy named Hughie Grosvenor aka the Duke of Westminster. He inherited a fortune of about $16 billion.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.