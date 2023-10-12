Ed Sheeran announces his own signature watch, thanks to John Mayer

For Ed Sheeran, hanging out with John Mayer has resulted in more than just the occasional duet.

John, a noted watch enthusiast and collector, invited Ed to create a signature watch with G-Shock about a year ago, and now it's been revealed. Ed unveiled the watch on Instagram, writing, "Super excited to launch my first watch .... [if] you’ve spotted a yellow G Shock on me for the last 6 months this is it!"

Ed says that when John asked him to create a watch, "I couldn’t have said yes fast enough," adding, "I've loved watches since I can remember but never thought about making my own one, but this is the perfect way to start ... hope you enjoy wearing it as much as I do."

The watch officially becomes available October 18 on the watch platform Hodinkee: It's called the "Subtract" G-Shock, and it costs $185. Ed's involvement is actually part of a project in which John has tapped three different collaborators to create limited-edition watches. Ed is the first one to be revealed; there's no word on the others.

“Ed Sheeran has long been a friend. As a fellow musician and watch collector, we have bonded over our love of things that take time," John says in a statement. "The G-SHOCK Ref. 6900 - Subtract is bright, bold, and completely Ed Sheeran."

At Hodinkee.com, there's a video in which John and Ed talk about how the collaboration came about.

