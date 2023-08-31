Ed Sheeran to be featured on new season of 'Amazon Music Live'

Courtesy Amazon Music

By Andrea Dresdale

After you tune into Thursday Night Football on Prime Video September 21, you can groove to Ed Sheeran.

Ed will be featured on the premiere episode of the second season of the weekly concert series Amazon Music Live. He'll be appearing a week before the September 29 release of his new album, Autumn Variations.

Rapper 2 Chainz hosts the show, which features artists performing their new music live for the first time. Amazon Music Live streams live from Los Angeles on both Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Thursdays at 9 p.m. PT.

So far, artists have been announced through October 5: After Ed, Latin music star Feid will be featured on September 28, followed by rapper Lil Durk on October 5.

