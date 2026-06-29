Ed Sheeran crashes a wedding, serenades couple, dances with the bride

Hey, brides and grooms: If a big pop star happens to be playing in your town at the same time as your wedding, you may want to ask them to drop by. It worked for a couple in Chicago.

When Tessa Kindelin and Brendan Harty realized that both Ed Sheeran and his "Repeat It" duet partner, DJ/producer Martin Garrix, were both in town the same weekend as their nuptials, they joked about inviting the pair to their wedding. So Tessa's brother Mike Kindelin took the initiative: He sent Martin a DM asking if he could pop over to the celebration, since he was performing just a few hundred yards from the wedding venue.

As Martin and Ed detailed on their socials, Martin agreed, and brought Ed along. "We're gonna go and crash the wedding," says Ed in an Instagram video. In the video, you can see the pair arriving at the Chicago planetarium, where the wedding was taking place, where they're met by Mike. As they enter the party space, the guests go nuts, and Ed starts singing his ballad, "Perfect," which Martin turned into an EDM dance banger.

Ed then starts dancing with the bride and the guests, who are all waving glow sticks and jumping up and down. Brendan told WLS-TV, "I mean, I got to dance with my wife and Ed Sheeran sang 'Perfect' to us. So how could it get any better?"

“I can’t believe they both came. It was unbelievable," Tessa added. She also said that Mike is now exempt from giving her any gifts for the rest of her life.

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