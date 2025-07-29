Ed Sheeran details 'kidnap threats' against his family

Ed Sheeran is careful to keep his two daughters off of social media, but he says it's a struggle.

Speaking to Australia's 60 Minutes TV show, Ed reveals he's had some "real arguments" with people who'll take a photo of his daughters if he's out with them and then then won't delete it when Ed politely asks them to. "I'm fine with taking pictures anytime," he says. "But I just think it's weird with a 4-year-old and a 3-year old."

As for why he's so protective of his children, he reveals, "It's things that people don't really even take into account. Like kidnap threats and s*** like that. We've had attempted break-ins and people coming with whatnot that I've found in the car and stuff like that."

"It's way more sinister than just fans turning up and wanting selfies," he adds. "We have a level of security that just probably won't change until I pass away. That's just our life now."

"To be within the public sphere, you have to take it all, the good and the bad. ... But I think I would definitely want a more normal life for my kids," Ed says when asked if he'd give up his fame for some privacy.

"Like, I've never taken them to a zoo, for instance. ... They've been to zoos, but just not with me. I'd love to do that sort of stuff — push them [on the swings] in a park in London without wearing a ski mask."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.