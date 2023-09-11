Ed Sheeran explains Las Vegas cancellation, crashes wedding and serenades couple

Ed Sheeran has taken to Instagram to further explain the abrupt cancellation of his concert in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

As previously reported, fans were walking into Allegiant Stadium at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday when Ed posted on Instagram that he was canceling the show due to "some challenges encountered during the load in."

On Instagram, he posted an excerpt of an article that describes how the rubber tiling on the floor of the stadium became unstuck and two tall towers had slipped by about a foot. Engineers attempted to rebuild it, but the towers continued to shift, so it was deemed a safety risk.

Ed wrote, "We really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I’m not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything.

Ed goes on to say that if people "still want to come" to the rescheduled show on October 28, he promises "it will be special." He adds, "I’m sorry it wasn’t communicated sooner to the people waiting outside. We really thought the show was going to happen up until the very last moment but it just couldn’t for safety reasons. Sorry again to everyone affected, and hopefully see you in October."

Meanwhile, Ed spent his downtime in Vegas crashing a couple's wedding. He posted footage of himself shocking the bride and groom by strolling into the chapel in the middle of the ceremony with his guitar and backup singers. He sang "Magical," the first track on his new album Autumn Variations, and also served as one of the witnesses, signing the marriage certificate.

