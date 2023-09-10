Ed Sheeran fans upset after he cancels Las Vegas show at last minute

Fans were literally walking into Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night for Ed Sheeran's concert when the singer abruptly canceled the gig.

Around 5:30 p.m. local time on Saturday night, Ed wrote on Instagram, "I can't believe I'm typing this but there's been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show. It's impossible to go forward with the show."

"I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it," he continued. "The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry."

Ed's message came 90 minutes before the show's scheduled start. Some fans who'd traveled from out of town were upset about having to eat the cost of their plane tickets.

"It just sucks because now we're not going to see him because we're obviously not spending all of that money to come back to Vegas," one couple who'd spent $400 to travel to Vegas from Canada told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“This is egg on the face of the promoter and I think on Sheeran for a lack of communication,” said another fan.

A source told the paper that the show was canceled because five of the audio towers that are part of the show's audio setup kept slipping, and workers weren't able to re-secure them.

Doors were opened just after 5 p.m. to get fans out of the heat, though fans reported seeing some people being taken out of the stadium in wheelchairs. Two fans told the paper they had to carry a woman who'd fainted to the medical tent.

According to the paper, Ed stayed at the stadium until about 6:30 p.m. signing autographs and posing for selfies.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.